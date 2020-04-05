Cape Symphony Cancels “Visions: Mozart and Mahler” Concert

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony has announced they have cancelled their May 2nd and May 3rd performances of “Visions: Mozart and Mahler”, as the Barnstable Performing Art Center remains closed due to safety and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is such an unfortunate situation, and as with other non-profit organizations, we are facing a serious financial threat. We are focused on the safety and well being of our staff, musicians and customers, but we are also concerned about the financial future of the Cape Symphony,” said Ellen Dickinson, Board Chair of the Cape Symphony & Conservatory.

The organization has provided three options for May concert ticket holders: donate their tickets back to the organization as a gesture of support, accept credit for a future concert or series subscription, or request a refund.

“If people are able to donate their tickets back to us, that would be a wonderful gift in this difficult time,” said Dickinson.

Ticket holder have till June 3rd to Make a decision about their tickets and notify the Cape symphony Box office at 508-362-1111 or email tickets@capesymphony.org.