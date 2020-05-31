Cape Symphony Hosts “Baton Hero” Competition

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony wants people to find their “inner conductor” from the comfort of their own home. No need to read music or even have an orchestra.

In its first-ever amateur conducting competition called “The Baton Hero Competition,” the Cape Symphony is seeking videos of people conducting an invisible orchestra playing one song.

Entries may use any piece of classical or pops symphonic music in the public domain (written prior to 1924). Examples include “1812 Overture”, “Ride of the Valkyries,” or “Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony”.

“Everyone loves to move their body to music, and feeling inspired in that way is key to conducting,” said Cape Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung Ho Pak.

Voting for the Baton Hero Competition will be open to the public beginning in late June. Awards will be given for most dramatic, funniest, most believable/ most professional, best special effects, and best overall.

The winner in each category will receive a $25 dollar Cape Symphony gift certificate, and may be invited to conduct the cape symphony at a future CapePOPS! program.

Contestants must post a digital video to YouTube. Recording on a phone or tablet is acceptable, and the video should be five minutes or less.

Contestants must be 18 or Older. Entries must be submitted through the Cape Symphony’s website by June 24th at 5 p.m.