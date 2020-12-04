Cape Symphony Postpones Simple Gifts Concert

HYANNIS – The “Simple Gifts” livestreamed concert planned for Saturday, December 12 has been postponed by the Cape Symphony.

The Symphony said that the decision was due to the Town of Barnstable remaining in the state’s “red zone,” at highest risk for the spread of COVID-19, for the third week in a row which will result in the town reverting to Step 1 of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

The restrictions in Step 1 that will go into effect on Monday, December 7 would prevent woodwind instruments from being played indoors.

The “Simple Gifts” event will be presented at a later date when public health conditions improve, said the Cape Symphony.