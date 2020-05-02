Cape Symphony Reschedules Concerts

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony has postponed its “Sinatra! The concert,” which was originally planned for June 13th and 14th to August 22nd and 23rd .

“Although we’re all unsure of what the future holds, we’re optimistically rescheduling “Sinatra!” to August,’ said Cape Symphony and Conservatory Executive Director Michael Albaugh.

Ticket holders don’t need to do anything at this time. New tickets will be sent when the Cape Symphony resumes.

“If anyone with existing tickets is unable to attend on the new date, we will happily provide a credit towards a future concert or ticket holders can donate the value of their ticket to us to help maintain operations during this difficult time,” said Albaugh.