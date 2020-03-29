You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Symphony Reschedules Crescendo Gala

Cape Symphony Reschedules Crescendo Gala

March 29, 2020

HYANNIS – Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the community and nation, the Cape Symphony has postponed the May 14 Crescendo Gala, a fundraiser to benefit the Cape Symphony and Conservatory.

The new date has been scheduled for next year on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Wychmere Beach Club.

The Cape Symphony and Conservatory said that it is facing a serious financial threat and asked that if residents would like to help they should consider making a donation.

Visit www.capesymphony.org/give to donate to the Cape Symphony and Conservatory.  

News and updates about the Cape Symphony’s shows, rescheduling, and general changes due to the virus can be found at their special COVID-19 site here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 