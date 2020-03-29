Cape Symphony Reschedules Crescendo Gala

HYANNIS – Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the community and nation, the Cape Symphony has postponed the May 14 Crescendo Gala, a fundraiser to benefit the Cape Symphony and Conservatory.

The new date has been scheduled for next year on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Wychmere Beach Club.

The Cape Symphony and Conservatory said that it is facing a serious financial threat and asked that if residents would like to help they should consider making a donation.

Visit www.capesymphony.org/give to donate to the Cape Symphony and Conservatory.

News and updates about the Cape Symphony’s shows, rescheduling, and general changes due to the virus can be found at their special COVID-19 site here.