Cape Symphony to Hold “Sinatra!” Concert in July

June 26, 2021

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony will be performing their “Sinatra!” concert in July following last year’s postponement.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the symphony to delay putting on their show featuring tunes from Frank Sinatra.

Now, the Cape Symphony will welcome singer Brian Duprey to perform the legendary singer’s hits on Thursday, July 29.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis. More information on the show, including how to purchase tickets, can be found on the Cape Cod Melody Tent’s website.

