Cape Towns Receive State Grants to Boost Infrastructure Resilience

November 5, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Several Cape Cod towns and agencies have received state funding through the Planning Assistance Grant Program, aimed to help land conservation and development initiatives. 

The funds are part of $1,452,098 in grant funding for 35 projects across the state. 

The Town of Barnstable received $37,500 to update and consolidate design, infrastructure and historic district guidelines. 

The Cape Cod Commission, serving the entire region, received $144,043 to help develop land use planning for economic resilience. 

Wareham received $13,500 to assist in downtown rezoning, as well as associated illustrations. 

