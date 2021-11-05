Cape Towns Receive State Grants to Boost Infrastructure Resilience

BARNSTABLE – Several Cape Cod towns and agencies have received state funding through the Planning Assistance Grant Program, aimed to help land conservation and development initiatives.

The funds are part of $1,452,098 in grant funding for 35 projects across the state.

The Town of Barnstable received $37,500 to update and consolidate design, infrastructure and historic district guidelines.

The Cape Cod Commission, serving the entire region, received $144,043 to help develop land use planning for economic resilience.

Wareham received $13,500 to assist in downtown rezoning, as well as associated illustrations.