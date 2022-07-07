Cape Cod Transportation Improvement Plans Open for Public Review

BARNSTABLE – Local stakeholders are being invited by the Cape Cod Commission to review and provide insight on the most recent Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) amendment, which aims to prioritize infrastructure projects across the region.

Amendment 4 of the TIP, which covers projects that are slated to be funded during fiscal years 2022 through 2026.

It proposes increased funding for the shared use path project along Service Road in Sandwich, along with more money to buy transit vehicles via the state’s Mobility Assistance.

The Sandwich project is estimated to cost just over $12.5 million, while nearly another $800,000 is being pitched for the purchase of those vehicles.

Comments through mail, hand delivery, fax, and e-mail will be accepted through Monday, July 11.

A virtual public meeting will be held the following Monday, July 18, at 1 p.m. to take more comments and potentially hold a vote endorsing the TIP amendment.

To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.