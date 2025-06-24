You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: Cape Cod wedding gets surprise visit from Zac Brown Band

June 24, 2025

Mary Lupoli and Michael DeDonato were married at Chatham Bars Inn.

CHATHAM – The Zac Brown Band made a surprise appearance at a Cape Cod wedding this past weekend. 

The band took the stage at Chatham Bars Inn for the father-daughter dance and performed their hit song, “The Man Who Loves You the Most.” 

Their surprise appearance was a gift by the father of the bride, Sal Lupoli, also founder of Sal’s Pizza. Mary Lupoli married her fiancé Michael DeDonato in front of 350 guests, with the band performing songs throughout the night. 

Video of some of the band’s set can be watched below. 

