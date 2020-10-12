Cape Women’s Coalition Hosts Virtual Roundtable on Food Insecurity

HYANNIS – The Cape Women’s Coalition will be hosting a virtual roundtable that will focus on multiple challenges Cape Cod is experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, including food insecurity in the community.

The presentation will feature a panel of community leaders from local organizations to speak on the topic.

Speakers will include Outreach Coordinator Andrea Lavenets from the Provincetown Council on Aging, Executive Director for Cape Kid Meals Tammy Leone, and Executive Director for The Family Pantry of Cape Cod and Co-Chair for the Cape Cod Hunger Network Christine Menard.

Marly Pareda, Safe Child Communities Collaboration Coordinator and Parent Child Coordinator for Cape Cod Children’s Place and Jeni Wheeler, Executive Chef and Program Director with Faith Family Kitchen and the Cape Cod Council of Churches will also feature at the presentation.

The panel will discuss the changing demographic of who is affected by food insecurity, the various resources that exist for those affected and highlight the challenges in accessing the resources.

The presentation will address removing stigma from utilizing these resources, as well.

The online roundtable will be hosted on October 15 from 9 to 10:30 am.

Registration is free, though Cape Women’s Coalition encourages a donation of $5.

Registration can be completed here.