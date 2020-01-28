Cape Women’s Coalition to Discuss Early Childhood Education

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Women’s Coalition will hold a round-table discussion on Thursday focusing on Early Care and Education on Cape Cod.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in dialogue with Stacie Peugh, CEO of the YMCA Cape Cod, Lauren Barker, CEO of Cape Cod Young Professionals, and Lindsay Bierwirth, a parent and member of Chatham 365.

People at the event will hear what both YMCA Cape Cod and CCYP have learned from recent Community Needs Assessments along with a parent’s perspective on the issues.

In the CCYP’s 2018 Community Needs Survey, quality, affordable childcare was cited as one of the top three most critical needs for young people to live and work successfully on Cape Cod.

Discussion points will include “How do limited options affect young working families,” “What impacts are we seeing on the young workforce and our local communities,” and “What are some of the action steps that can be taken to help young workers with families remain on Cape Cod”.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring questions and advice from their own experiences to effect change.

The round-table discussion is set to take place Thursday, January 30th from 12 to 2 p.m. at YMCA Cape Cod.

Tickets for the event are $12 per person and can be purchased online at capewomenscoalition.com.