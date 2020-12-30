CapeCod.com NewsCenter’s Ten Most Viewed Stories

HYANNIS – As one year winds down and another begins, the CapeCod.com NewsCenter has compiled the ten most viewed stories of 2020.
Marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a year of challenges for Cape Cod and the Islands, including the initial spring outbreak and efforts by local businesses to combat the economic impacts brought on by the coronavirus.
With front-line health care workers and long-term care facilities already receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 2021 will begin with the state’s vaccine distribution plan on target.
Links to the ten most viewed stories of 2020 on CapeCod.com follow:
Cape Cod Hospital Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Barnstable County
Barnstable County Officials Address Bridge Closure Petition
New Barnstable County COVID-19 Community Alert Heatmap System Unveiled
Governor Baker Imposes New COVID-19 Travel Restrictions to Begin Aug 1
Harwich Prepares for New Travel Restrictions
Two More Women in State Die Due to COVID-19; 1,159 Positive Cases in Massachusetts
Traffic Volume Returning to Cape Cod
Local Fisherman Set Up Facebook Page To Sell Fish Off The Dock
Barnstable High School Principal Placed on Leave
Yarmouth Selectmen Vote to Open Beaches, Defying Board of Health