Advocacy Group Hosts Plastic Water Bottle Ban Webinar

YARMOUTH – A community webinar will be hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands as part of an educational series aimed at eliminating plastic pollution.

The forum will be a panel discussion from CARE for the Cape and Islands, the Center for Coastal Studies, the Cape Cod Anti-Litter and others from the Cape Cod Stewardship Collaborative.

The webinar aims to bring business, nonprofit and municipal leaders together to address responding to plastic water bottle bans that have been instituted by most towns across Cape Cod.

CARE for the Cape and Islands said that as the bans go into effect, local businesses, town governments, residents and visitors are grappling with how to best comply.

The webinar will be moderated by Teresa Martin, Executive Director of Lower Cape Community TV, and panelists will include representatives from Boston, Concord, and Nantucket sharing lessons other communities have learned from similar bans.

The webinar will be presented on Thursday, February 25 from 10 am to 11 am via Zoom.

Advance registration is required to attend the event, which can be done here.