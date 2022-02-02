Care for the Cape and Islands Accepting Grant Applications

YARMOUTH – CARE for the Cape and Islands is accepting applications for grants throughout this month for projects that would improve the environment or expand on the cultural identity of the region.

Organizations with 501c3 nonprofit status will be able to apply, as long as their proposals directly affect visitor experience and work towards one of the seven funding themes: Environmental Education, Environmental Stewardship, Food and Culture, Reduce and Reuse, and Sense of Place.

Previous grants have ranged between $1,000 and $2,000, according to the organization, and has benefited projects providing education about native food and pollinators, permanent historical art exhibits and water bottle filling stations to help reduce the use of single use plastic bottles.

More information on the grants can be found on the Care for the Cape and Islands website here.