CARE For The Cape And Islands Accepting Grant Proposals

December 21, 2019

YARMOUTH – CARE for the Cape and Islands is accepting applications for grants through January 10th.

Proposals must meet specific criteria and fit within at least one of five funding themes including environmental education, environmental stewardship, food and culture, infrastructure for community livability, and sense of pace.

“We’re looking for things that benefit not only our residents but our visitors, and have some long lasting impact,” said founder and executive director Jill Talladay.

Previous grants given out through the Cape and Islands typically range from $1,000-$2,000.

To be considered you must be a501c3 non-profit.

“It’s important we take care of this special place, it’s important economically and it’s important for our way of life”, said Talladay.

