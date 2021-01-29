CARE For The Cape And Islands Names New Board Members

YARMOUTH – CARE for the Cape Cod and the Islands has announced three new additions to their board of directors.

The three new additions are Eventful Connections LLC President and Founder Lorraine Janusas, Barnstable County Municipal Assistance Coordinator Kari Parcel, and Barnstable County Communications Manager Sonja Sheasley.

“As we work to raise further awareness of our fragile ecosystem, develop additional partnerships and engage the community, we are grateful for their skills their skills and passion for Cape Cod and the Islands,” said CARE founder and director Jill Talladay.