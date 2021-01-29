You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / CARE For The Cape And Islands Names New Board Members

CARE For The Cape And Islands Names New Board Members

January 29, 2021

YARMOUTH – CARE for the Cape Cod and the Islands has announced three new additions to their board of directors.

The three new additions are Eventful Connections LLC President and Founder Lorraine Janusas, Barnstable County Municipal Assistance Coordinator Kari Parcel, and Barnstable County Communications Manager Sonja Sheasley.

“As we work to raise further awareness of our fragile ecosystem, develop additional partnerships and engage the community, we are grateful for their skills their skills and passion for Cape Cod and the Islands,” said CARE founder and director Jill Talladay.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 