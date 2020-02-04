You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Caroline Kennedy Backs Biden

February 4, 2020

Former ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy. Courtesy of usembassy.gov.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Caroline Kennedy has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, calling him Democrats’ “best bet” to win the White House, keep the gains they made in the House and “put the Senate in play.”

The Kennedy family has been a major force in Massachusetts politics for generations.

The endorsement of Biden by President John F. Kennedy’s daughter comes the day the 2020 Democratic contest lands in neighboring New Hampshire, which holds its presidential primary next week.

Caroline Kennedy is a former ambassador to Japan.

She announced her decision to endorse Biden on Tuesday in an opinion article in The Boston Globe.

