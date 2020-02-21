You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Caroline Kennedy Resigns from Harvard Kennedy School Board

Caroline Kennedy Resigns from Harvard Kennedy School Board

February 21, 2020

Former ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy. Courtesy of usembassy.gov.

CAMBRIDGE (AP)-Caroline Kennedy has stepped down as honorary chair of an advisory board of an institute at a Harvard University graduate school named in honor of her father.

The Harvard Kennedy School confirmed the resignation and thanked the daughter of President John F. Kennedy and another former member of the Institute of Politics advisory committee for their service.

Kenneth Duberstein, a lobbyist and former chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan, resigned as chairman of the panel.

The Kennedy School did not address the reasons for the resignations.

