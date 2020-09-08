CCB Media Shows Its Support for the Local Community During COVID-19

HYANNIS – In response to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association call for examples of local media making a difference during COVID-19, CCB Media shared its multi-faceted support for the Cape Cod community.

Through its radio stations Ocean 104.7, 99.9 the Q, Cape Classical 107.5 and Cape Country 104; its Sunday Journal public affairs broadcast and podcast; its website CapeCod.com and the CapeCod.com News Center, the media group conveyed information, highlighted positive news, and supported the local business community through innovative programs.

The CapeCod.com News Center sourced, covered, and shared timely health news about COVID-19 during daily on-air newscasts, a dedicated content section on CapeCod.com, and through the weekly Sunday Journal public affairs podcast.

Using ongoing calls with Cape Cod Health Care and the Barnstable Country Health and Environment Director, the news team conveyed up to the minute local public health information.

The team covered the work of local non-profits who supported the community in need during the crisis, showcasing over 15 “Community Stories” on air.

The radio stations offered over $20,000 in free advertising to selected non-profits.

The group shared ways in which individuals helped others.

The team gathered “Everyday Heroes” stories from listeners to share on air -celebrating not only health care workers but delivery people, first responders, teachers, neighbors …anyone who was going above and beyond for others during the pandemic.

The media group communicated suggestions, including from local experts, on how individuals can cope and to inspire positivity.

They promoted 30 daily actions during the lock-down in the “April Feel Good Challenge”. Examples included painting kindness rocks, buying gift cards to local restaurants, and sending meals to front line health care workers.

“I’m proud of the work the entire CCB Media team has developed to support our stakeholders through-out the crisis,” said Greg Bone, Owner and East Orleans resident.

“As a locally owned and operated company, it’s a central part of our mission to support the community where we work, live, and play.”

In addition, the team supported the local business community through a range of programs, including donating over $370,000 in free advertising to budget constrained clients.

They shared over 40 “Feel Good Business Stories” of businesses doing great things and offered over $50,000 in free advertising to those cited.

They also crafted category specific content for clients on ideas for to stimulate innovation.

A dedicated restaurant page on CapeCod.com featured links to restaurants open for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

“A Taste of Summer”, an on-air restaurant gift card giveaway, showcased local restaurants to inspire listeners to return to dining out.

“Our local clients are a critical part of the fabric of the Cape Cod community,” noted Melinda Baker, CCB Media General Sales Manager.

“Supporting them through difficult times is an important responsibility of being a collaborative business partner, neighbor, and friend.”