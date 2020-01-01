CCRTA Awarded $345,000 by MassDOT to Enhance Buzzards Bay Transportation

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) has been awarded $345,600 by the state to provide enhanced transit service to Buzzards Bay.

The money, which comes from MassDOT’s Discretionary Funds, supports the local and regional transit oriented development initiative focused in the area.

“We are pleased that MassDOT has recognized our innovative transportation initiative planned for the Buzzards Bay area,” said CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir. “

I will be convening a stakeholder meeting including Mass Maritime officials, the Canal Region Chamber, Town leaders, Legislators and others to plan the implementation of the new service. As a life time resident of Bourne I have seen the recent positive activity in the downtown and the overall improved economic viability in Buzzards Bay. As we make these important transit upgrades it will also provide a regular forum to advocate for the extension of commuter rail from Middleborough to Bourne.”

Utilizing an existing capacity, the CCRTA is proposing to double frequencies along a stretch of Main Street in Buzzards Bay.

That includes extending the fixed route Sandwich Line from the Sagamore Park and Ride in Bourne to Buzzards Bay and staggering service with the fixed route Bourne Run.

The proposed enhanced service has been developed with the Town of Bourne, Cape Cod Commission, Mass Maritime Academy, Falmouth State Rep. David Vieira and the business community.