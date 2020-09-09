CCRTA Begins Fall and Winter Transportation Schedules

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is making some changes to its services and schedules.

The CCRTA is now providing increased fixed route service within Buzzards Bay and the surrounding canal region.

Also fixed route fall and winter schedules have begun and will run through January 22, 2021.

Riders are asked to wear a mask, socially distance, wash their hands and stay home if sick.

The CCRTA is also reminding riders to bring exact fare as drivers cannot make change.

Seniors and children ages five and under can ride the fixed route for free on Wednesdays.

The SmartDART transportation option is also available for riders.

The on-demand SmartDART app allows riders to be picked up and brought to nearby locations or to the closest fixed route bus service stop for $3 per person.

There is also no transfer costs to CCRTA buses.

The new service supplements the CCRTA’s DART, or Dial-A-Ride service.

For more information about the new schedules and services, go to capecodtransit.org.