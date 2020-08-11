CCRTA Addresses COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

HYANNIS – The community is beginning to see the effects of Governor Charlie Baker’s new travel restrictions, and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is doing what it can to keep travelers informed and safe.

“We haven’t had any inquiries yet about it from anybody that’s called or inquired via text or email or the like. But we’re aware of it and we’re trying to make as many folks aware of it as we can by posting it on our website,” said Administrator Tom Cahir.

The restrictions require that all out of state travelers, including returning residents, fill out a travel form at the mass.gov website, as well as quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result administered up to 72 hours before arrival.

Failure to comply with the new rules could result in a $500 fine.

Cahir said that the CCRTA is closely monitoring COVID-19 as it relates to travel as more users utilize their service.

“Passenger ridership is continuing to tick up every week by a little bit. However, of course, we’re significantly below last year on a comparable weekend.”

Cahir said that the CCRTA is carrying about 1,400 to 1,500 people a day on their fix route service, and about 1,000 on the weekends.

CapeFLYER is averaging about 250 to 300 people per weekend, when it would normally be carrying 1,200 to 1,400 per weekend in other years.

The numbers are an increase over earlier weeks in the pandemic.

“We’re still moving people, but it’s not anywhere like the years past in normal time,” said Cahir.

Cahir said that while visitors are on Cape for the season, most are taking their own cars rather than utilizing public transportation to the full extent of previous summers.

According to Cahir, the service is yet to have a test result for any drivers return back positive, and will continue to ensure public health as the pandemic continues.