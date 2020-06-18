CCRTA Seeking Public Feedback For Future Plans

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is seeking public feedback through a survey to help them plan for the next five years.

CCRTA riders from all 15 Cape Cod towns are encouraged to take the survey.

“Our goal is to study what we will be planning in the next five years,” said CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir.

“Some of the questions we reference are ‘what is it that we do well,’ ‘are there areas that we should be serving that we aren’t.’

One of the recurring questions we always hear is about weekend and Sunday service so we put that out there to see how many people would access our service during those times, and things like should we run more express or direct services.”

Cahir said there are pockets of Barnstable County that the CCRTA has had a challenging time getting into in the last few years and that the survey has questions related to those challenges.

Data gathered from the survey will be used by the transit authority and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to plan future service and operations budgets.

Two years ago MassDOT and the Mass Rail and Transit Division began to take a closer look at the 15 RTA’s across the Commonwealth and wanted a more efficient way to determine how budgeting should be divided up among them.

Governor Charlie Baker decided to create a Regional Transit Authority Task Force which was made up of 16 members, including Cahir.

The task force discussed ideas on how to make public transit across the state more efficient and one idea that came to mind was a public feedback survey.

According to Cahir, for the last couple of months, transit authorities across Massachusetts have been working closely with planning and consulting firm AECOM to develop survey’s for their specific areas.

“The AECOM has helped us put together this survey to all of our riders,” continued Cahir.

“It’s out there now, we have it on our website, and I would encourage all to look at it and give us feedback as to what they think about some of these questions.”

Currently the survey has received 270 responses.

“I’m pleased so far with the response I’ve seen,” said Cahir.

Cahir added that he is also pleased with the way the CCRTA does business as they provide service to all 15 Cape Cod towns with fixed routes.

Though the state has not completely lifted coronavirus restrictions, Cahir said he is expecting a busy summer season with the Cape Flyer returning to service Friday, June 26.

To take the CCRTA’s survey, click here.

For more information on the CCRTA, visit their website.