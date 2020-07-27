CCRTA Solar Installation Highlighted in Renewable Energy Report

HYANNIS – The solar installation at the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority’s (CCRTA) Hyannis Transportation Center has been included by the Environment Massachusetts Research and Policy Center in their 2020 edition of Renewable Communities, a report highlighting cities and towns working towards 100% renewable energy.

According to Administrator for the CCRTA Tom Cahir in a webinar hosted by the Center, 40% of the greenhouse gas emissions can be attributed to the transportation industry.

“We have made it a priority to make a difference and be a leader in the region and set a good example in ultimately reducing our carbon footprint,” said Cahir.

On their 11 acre Hyannis Transportation center, the CCRTA constructed 900 solar panels on the rooftop of 3 canopies.

Two of the canopies cover bus bays while the third covers vehicle parking for a total of 20 sheltered parking spaces.

The CCRTA expects that the installation will reduce the facility’s energy demand by 93%.

Charging stations for 20 electric vehicles were also installed as part of the upgrades.

Cahir said that the upgrade has saved money as well as energy.

“The first year savings was approximately $34,000 and projected out over 25 years that’s a $1.3 million dollar savings,” said Cahir.

“That was a wonderful number to hear.”

Cahir said that project was completed without issues thanks to careful management and has led to more efficient means of moving people around the area, leading him to call the project a success at the webinar.

According to Cahir, the project cost a total of $1.6 million and was funded by MassDOT, the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and the Federal Transit Administration.

The upfront cost of the solar project was covered by the panel provider Solect, which will be paid back with the money saved through reduced energy demand.