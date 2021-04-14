CDC Champions Increased Air Circulation to Fight Virus

HYANNIS – Recent studies on the ventilation in buildings from the CDC offer guidance on how to combat COVID-29 by improving the air quality of private homes and residences.

Open and outdoor air circulation is encouraged to keep air in the home moving.

Keep windows and doors open when the weather permits.

Fans can be used to increase air circulation especially when paired with open windows.

Inspecting and keeping methods of air filtration up to date is also suggested in order to make sure contaminated air cannot circulate easily.

Although these methods or promoting clean air are encouraged, it is not yet known how much air circulation effects virus spread at this time.

RNA containing COVID-19 has been found on return air grilles and in airducts and other air-moving systems, so keeping those systems clean and functioning is important for preventing stagnant growth of the virus.

“You need clean air and you need clean water, those are two facts of life that you can’t deny,” said Michael Arnold of Carl F. Riedell & Sons Advanced Air and Water systems.

More information about air filtration and the Coronavirus can be found on the CDC’s website, here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter