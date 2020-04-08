You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC Considers Loosening Guidelines for Some Exposed to Virus

CDC Considers Loosening Guidelines for Some Exposed to Virus

April 8, 2020

President Donald J. Trump looks on as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx delivers remarks during a coronavirus update briefing Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for people who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are without symptoms.

The public health agency and the White House are considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday.

Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they have no symptoms, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask.

That’s according to person familiar with the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

