CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Shot for Adults

CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Shot for Adults

July 20, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Health officials say U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax.

The protein-based shot is a more traditional kind of vaccine than the three brands available in the U.S.

Federal regulators authorized the two-dose vaccine last week for adults. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously recommended the option on Tuesday and the agency agreed.

The Maryland-based company hopes the U.S. also clears booster doses and teen use fairly soon.

By Lauren Neergaard, Associated Press

