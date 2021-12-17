You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shots Over J&J’s

CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shots Over J&J’s

December 16, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Thursday’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction — about 16 million — got the J&J option.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 