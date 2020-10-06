You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC Says Coronavirus Can Spread Indoors in Updated Guidance

CDC Says Coronavirus Can Spread Indoors in Updated Guidance

October 6, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The top U.S. public health agency says the coronavirus can spread more than 6 feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces.

But health officials maintain that such spread is uncommon and current social distancing guidelines still make sense.

However, several experts faulted the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released Monday.

They say the virus can spread more easily than the CDC seems to be indicating, and suggested that the public should wear masks even in prolonged outdoor gatherings when they are more than 6 feet apart.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 