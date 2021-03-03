CDC Launches Anti-Smoking Campaign

HYANNIS- The CDC has recently put together a campaign featuring the stories of former smokers to encourage others to quit smoking.

The campaign focuses on the negative impacts that smoking has had on the health of the individuals, as well as the stories of family members who have had to care for their loved ones suffering from smoking-related ailments.

The campaign is called “Tips From Former Smokers” and is now entering its tenth year of encouraging people to quit smoking through media sources.

Among the serious side-effects of smoking that are highlighted are different cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and heart failure.

Smoking is also shown to have made individuals more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its complications.

The profiles of real individuals who have suffered these afflictions have already had an impact on many who have at least attempted to quit smoking because of this campaign.

“It’s one thing to show someone a lung that’s been damaged. It’s another thing to hear the story of an individual who’s now living day-to-day with these challenges,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter