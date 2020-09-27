CDP to Offer Free Virtual Workshop with SCORE

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership (CDP) and SCORE will be hosting a “Developing Your Plan B” workshop on October 8.

The workshop will run from 6pm-7pm and participants can join remotely.

According to the CDP, lower Cape businesses have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, resulting in varying levels of hardship.

“While businesses have adapted their business models, purchased additional supplies to protect patrons and staff, and applied for financial assistance through federal programs, for many there is a lingering concern that these efforts will not be enough to sustain them until next season.

Many businesses are at the point where they need to assess and develop A Plan B,” said a statement from CDP.

The Community Development Partnership and SCORE Cape Cod and the Islands are joining together to host a workshop that will explore the elements of a Plan B.

It’s expected to cover two principal concepts – first, business triage, or how to position yourself to generate sufficient cash flow to continue; and second, options to consider if generating sufficient cash flow to continue is not possible.

For more information or to register for free online, visit capecdp.org/upcoming-events.

For questions please contact Pam Andersen at pam@capecdp.org or call 508-240-7873 x18.