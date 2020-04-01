Census Day Arrives with US Almost Paralyzed by Coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Census Day arrives Wednesday with a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

April 1 is the date used to reference where a person lives for the once-a-decade count.

The virus’s spread has forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April.

That’s when the hiring process would be ramping up for tens of thousands of temporary census takers.

It also has delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group quarters and has pushed back the deadline for wrapping up the head count to mid-August.