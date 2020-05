HYANNIS – Road work at the intersection of Center Street and Spring Street in Hyannis will begin on Monday, May 11.

The work, which will be conducted on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., involves sewer construction. Trench excavations, sewer pipe installations, and other tasks are slated to be completed over the course of a week.

Lane closures or temporary detours may be in place, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. Police details and signs will be made available to aid motorists.