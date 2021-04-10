You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Centerville, Barnstable Road Work Starts Monday

Centerville, Barnstable Road Work Starts Monday

April 10, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Road work along Huckins Neck Road in Centerville and Barnstable is set to begin Monday, April 12.

Pavement milling will be conducted from Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During that time, drivers are being advised to exercise caution when traveling throughout the area.

Following the milling, work for the final pavement overlay will be carried out. Barnstable officials anticipate that work will be done the week of April 19, but the weather may cause delays.

Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic during the project.

