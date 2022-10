CENTERVILLE – A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be held in Centerville on Wednesday, October 12.

Barnstable residents age three and above are eligible to receive quadrivalent shots. The clinic will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28.

The town is asking attendees to fill out a consent form ahead of time; they can be found online or at the Health Division along Main Street in Hyannis.

Doses are $3 each. Those who are unable to pay will not be charged.