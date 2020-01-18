Champ Homes Awarded Lindsay Trust Grant

HYANNIS–A $2,500 grant has been awarded to the local nonprofit organization Champ Homes from the Agnes M. Lindsay Trust.

The funds will be utilized to progress Champ Homes’ mission of giving transitional housing and mentoring to Cape Cod citizens who are homeless, or close to becoming homeless.

The organization has served nearly 3,000 people in the area since beginning operations in 1991. Through safe and sober transitional housing, which usually lasts about two years, Champ Homes looks to provide self sufficiency as an end goal.