You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Champ Homes Awarded Lindsay Trust Grant

Champ Homes Awarded Lindsay Trust Grant

January 18, 2020

HYANNIS–A $2,500 grant has been awarded to the local nonprofit organization Champ Homes from the Agnes M. Lindsay Trust.

The funds will be utilized to progress Champ Homes’ mission of giving transitional housing and mentoring to Cape Cod citizens who are homeless, or close to becoming homeless.

The organization has served nearly 3,000 people in the area since beginning operations in 1991. Through safe and sober transitional housing, which usually lasts about two years, Champ Homes looks to provide self sufficiency as an end goal.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 