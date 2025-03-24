Charges Filed After Fatal Rental Home Fire

HYANNIS – Two people are being charged with manslaughter in connection to a fire that resulted in the death of a Cape Cod schoolteacher.

Shannon Hubbard, who taught in the Monomoy School District at Chatham Elementary, was killed in a house fire in Clinton, New York along with her one-year-old daughter last October.

Her husband, John Hubbard, is a Dennis police officer.

The Dutchess County District Attorney has filed charges against the rental owners, Dennis and Meredith Darcy, for allegedly lying about the presence of smoke detectors. D.A. Anthony Parisi said the devastating tragedy could have been prevented and that it serves as a reminder of the critical role of the safety devices.