Chatham and Harwich Preschool Screenings Scheduled

CHATHAM – Integrated preschool programs offered at Chatham Elementary School and Harwich Elementary School will hold their annual Early Childhood Screenings this month.

Chatham Elementary will hold their screenings on Wednesday, March 18, while Harwich Elementary will conduct screenings on Wednesday, March 25, as well as Thursday, March 26.

Both sets of screenings to enroll a child into Chatham Integrated Preschool and Harwich Integrated Preschool require an appointment to be made with Cathy Karras. Parents or guardians can do so by calling 508-430-7216. Screening appointments last 45 minutes.

Harwich Integrated Preschool will also be holding an open house event on March 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees can tour the facility and have questions answered by teachers.

Contact Karras with any questions.