Chatham Bars Inn Announces Schedule for 11-Week Art Series

CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn has announced the schedule for their 3rd Annual Friday Night Art Series with 11 community art events featuring artists from all over Cape Cod.

The Series is a gathering of local artists and art enthusiasts that provides a great opportunity for Cape Coders to meet local artists and gallery owners while learning about their inspiration and various works of art.

“I think it’s a really unique chance to actually get to meet the local artist themselves,” said Recreation Manager at Chatham Bars Inn, Kyle Ludman.

“We’ve all seen art, we’ve all seen it in homes and business and everywhere but now we get to see the art on display and actually get to meet the artist themselves.”

The Friday Night Art Series is part of the Inn’s winter programming which also includes cooking classes, complimentary mixology classes, spa specials, and dinner specials.

The Series takes place on Friday nights throughout the winter and early spring from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

All art will be available for purchase.

“I think it’s going to be a great event, come on out with your friends and enjoy a great evening of arts series and meet the artists and learn a little bit about Cape Cod itself,” continued Ludman.

For further details on Chatham Bars Inn, visit ChathamBarsInn.com.

Friday Night Art Series Schedule

January 17 – Gallery Antonia, Chatham

January 24 – Local Color Art Gallery, Chatham

January 31 – Creative Arts Center in Chatham- Faculty Show

February 7 – Tree’s Place Gallery, Orleans

February 14 – Aries East Gallery-Artist Geoffrey Smith, Brewster

February 21 – Guild of Harwich Artists

February 28 – Griffin Metal Works, Artist, Blacksmith & Sculptor Rusty Griffin And Oil Painter, Kevin Knight

March 6 – Artist Odin K. Smith

March 13 – The Schulz Gallery, Featuring Artist Matthew M. Schulz, Osterville

March 20 – Chatham Artist Tilda Bystrom

March 27 – The Nines Gallery, Harwich Port