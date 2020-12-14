Chatham Bars Inn Joins Preferred Hotels and Resorts

CHATHAM – The Chatham Bars Inn was recently accepted into the Preferred Hotels and Resorts Legend Collection, the largest independent hotel brand in the world.

The Collection represents more than 750 hotels, resorts, residences and hotel groups across 85 countries.

“Cape Cod has long been a celebrated American destination for travelers. Its iconic landmarks, stunning coastline and rich heritage were particularly cherished this year, as many stayed closer to home,” said Gary Thulander, Managing Director of Chatham Bars Inn, in a statement.

“We’re delighted that Chatham Bars Inn will join Preferred Hotels and Resorts prestigious Legend collection, enabling our guests and partners to benefit from a wide range of best-in-class offerings. We’re thrilled to put this collaboration in place to enhance the experiences of all those who stay with us.”

Guests of Chatham Bars Inn are now able to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates as well as benefits such as complimentary internet when staying at participating Preferred Hotels and Resorts around the world.