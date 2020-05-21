You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Cancellations Include 4th of July Parade, Summer Band Concerts

May 21, 2020

CHATHAM – Chatham selectmen have voted to cancel the town’s Independence Day Parade, as well as fireworks scheduled for July 2 and Friday night concerts during the summer held by the Chatham Town Band.

The cancellations were made after a meeting was held with the town’s board of health and feedback from the community was received.

While the selectmen said that the circumstances were unfortunate, the safety and health of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic was the reasoning behind the unanimous decision.

The board will be discussing how to manage the town’s beaches and vehicle and foot traffic along Main Street at their meeting next week.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


