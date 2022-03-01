You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham COA Hosts Drive-Through Irish Dinner

March 1, 2022

COURTESY OF THE CHATHAM COUNCIL ON AGING

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging will host a free Irish drive-through luncheon for St. Patrick’s Day. 

From 12 to 1 pm on Monday, March 14 the COA will distribute boiled dinners packaged ready-to-go and prepared by Chatham Village Market. 

Live outdoor entertainment will also be performed by traditional folk music artist Roger Tincknell while attendees pick up their lunch. He holds a bachelors and masters from University of Massachusetts Amherst HART School of Music.

Reservations are required for the event. 

The COA also asks that they be informed of any allergies ahead of time. 

Chatham COA can be reached at (508) 945 5190.

