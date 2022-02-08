Chatham Drops Mask Mandate As COVID Cases Decline

CHATHAM – As the region continues to see a decline in new daily cases of COVID-19, Chatham town health officials have decided to relax previous mask mandates.

The face covering mandate has become an advisory, one that encourages the use of N95 masks over cloth options as the former has proven more effective at preventing the spread of the virus.

In town buildings, the mask mandate will remain in effect, though it will be reviewed by the board of health at their next meeting on February 14.

“Cases are trending downward and if there was another spike we can always reinstate it if need be,” said board member Carol Boyce.

Vice Chairman of the board Noble Hansen said that the mandate for town-owned properties was in-part started by the request of town employees, who otherwise would lack the choice to institute mask requirements like a privately-owned establishment could, independent of government regulation.

Natural Resources Director Dr. Robert Duncanson said that signage around town will be updated to reflect the change, as well as highlight N95-quality masks as the best protection.

Select board member Ronald Broman was the lone vote against the change.

State guidelines also advise the use of masking whenever indoors and not in their own home, regardless of vaccination status.