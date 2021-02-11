Chatham, Harwich Kindergarten Registration to be Held in March

CHATHAM – Registration for Chatham Elementary School and Harwich Elementary School’s kindergarten programs will open in March.

Children who are eligible to enter kindergarten this fall can be registered by parents or guardians who fill out the registration packet and other needed forms.

Kids who reach the age of 5 before September 1 of this year can be enrolled.

Registration for both Chatham and Harwich’s kindergarten programs will be held on March 2 and March 3. All required documents can be placed in the dropboxes in front of each school.

For more information, visit the Monomoy Regional School District’s website by clicking here.