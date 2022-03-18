Chatham Announces July 4th Parade Theme

CHATHAM – With winter nearing its end and Cape Cod looking forward to spring and summer, the Chatham Independence Day Parade Committee has announced “Chatham: Salty as Ever” as the theme for this year’s event.

Parade organizers elaborated on the theme for the 2022 July 4th parade.

“These past years have been an extraordinarily difficult time for so many of us, but Chatham remains as salty as ever!”

Prize categories for float entries will be announced at a later date and entry forms will be available in early April.

In May, residents will be able to send in nominations for the role of parade grand marshal, with the decision announced in June.

More information on the parade can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter