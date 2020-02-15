Chatham Marconi Maritime Center Appoints Kristen Vose Clothier Executive Director

CHATHAM – The Chatham Marconi Maritime Center has hired its first full-time professional Executive Director, Kristen Vose Clothier of Chatham.

Clothier joins from the Cape Cod Commission.

“This is a significant step for the organization and a direct result of the impressive accomplishments of the many dedicated volunteers who brought us so far in such a short time,” said Carolyn Cragin, President of the Center’s Board of Directors.

Clothier brings a strong background in the sciences with degrees from Yale and nearly 20 years of nonprofit management, development, marketing, communications, and education experience to the Executive Director position.

In various other posts, she’s worked as a naturalist and teacher, a development professional, and a natural resources planner.

In her new role, Clothier will be responsible for overall management of the Center, including museum, STEM education, and business operations.

She will also be responsible for the execution of the Board’s strategic initiatives, a top priority of which is TechSmart implementation and expansion.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center as it works to amplify its impact through strategic initiatives, expand its innovative STEM outreach throughout the region, launch new interactive museum exhibits, develop engaging lifelong learning programs, and ensure the sustainability and stewardship of this important community asset for future generations,” Clothier said.

She added that she looks forward to working with the Center’s dedicated volunteers, members, and supporters to further the nonprofit’s unique mission.

The Center comprises the historic Marconi-RCA Wireless Museum, an Education Center offering in-house youth STEM education in communications science and technology, and a new TechSmart education outreach initiative designed to bring its proven wireless technology curricula directly to children in Cape Cod classrooms.

Founded in 2002, the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center celebrates the rich history of 20th century maritime radio and explores the innovative advances in science and technology that continue to transform the world.

For more information on the Center, visit Chathammarconi.org.