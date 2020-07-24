You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Offering COVID-19 Tests to Those Who Attended House Party

July 24, 2020

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham is offering COVID-19 tests for anyone who attended a July 12 house party in the town that resulted in a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases.

The pop-up clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27 in the parking lot of the Town Annex on 261 George Ryder Road.

Pre-registration is required.

Testing is also available for anyone who has had close contact with someone who attended the party.

Those who are interested are asked to contact the Chatham Health Division at 508-945-5165.

The Town is partnering with Cape Cod Healthcare and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment to conduct the testing.

