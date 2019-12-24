Chatham Officials Vote Against Proposed Detour

CHATHAM – Chatham selectmen have voted against a proposed road work detour that would have allowed for only westbound traffic on Route 28.

“We’ve had a lot of detouring in Chatham lately and its been quite a challenge,” said Chatham Selectmen Shareen Davis.

The construction project is the result of a mistake made previously by national grid when installing the gas lines in the area.

Selectmen said that the utility company buried the gas mains too close to the surface and roadway contractor Lawrence Lynch Corp had proposed to raise the two roundabouts 36 inches rather than dig up the gas line and bury it deeper.

Selectmen feared that it would kill business for surrounding stores and restaurants.

“Philosophically we made a statement that we would keep this road open without detours, so I have a hard time going back on that,” said Selectmen Cory Meters.

The project is now expected to take an additional year.