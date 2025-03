CHATHAM – A petition article for Chatham town meeting May 10 will ask residents to establish an assistance program for low-income taxpayers.

The measure would allow residents to donate when doing their tax bills to a town fund helping others. It would be overseen by a taxation aid committee.

It was prompted by a case involving an elderly Cedar Street resident, who faced $60,000 in overdue taxes that some community members sought to help with a previous petition.