Chatham Planning Board to Hold Online Community Forum

CHATHAM – The Chatham Planning Board is hosting an online community forum to receive input on the desired size and forms of new development or future re-development in the West Chatham Neighborhood Center.

The forum will take place on Monday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

The input from residents, business owners, and others will inform the Planning Board of what the community wants to see in the West Chatham Neighborhood Center in the future.

The input is also expected to aid in developing draft amendments to the Protective (Zoning) Bylaw for consideration at a future Town Meeting which encourages development in alignment with the desired character for the area.

The work builds upon the recommendations received from the Route 28 Visioning Project completed in 2014 and efforts which studied the Route 28 corridor from the Crowell Road intersection to the Harwich town line.

The goal was to bring the town’s Protective Zoning Bylaw into conformance with the town’s Long-Range Comprehensive Plan.

The feedback from the community forum and the results of extensive previous studies and community outreach and engagement will inform a draft zoning bylaw amendment for the West Chatham Neighborhood Center.

The online forum will be conducted on the Zoom meeting platform.

Information on how to join online or via telephone is available on the Town’s website.

The forum will also be broadcast live on the Town’s Government Access Channel 18 and an HD Live Stream will be available by clicking here.

Those who are unable to participate on September 21 are urged to complete the West Chatham Neighborhood Center survey, available on the Town’s website.

The planning board requests those who intend to participate to register ahead for the event by contacting Principal Planner Aly Sabatino.